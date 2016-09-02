cheap jerseys 846 cheap jerseys china 114 Clippers stage protest aft 216702

Clippers stage protest after Sterling’s alleged racist comments Los Angeles Clippers players staged a protest at a playoff game on Sunday against racist comments allegedly made by team owner Donald Sterling,

turning their warm up jerseys inside out to

hide the team name before a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The silent demonstration came as Sterling faced a firestorm of criticism over a 10 minute recording obtained by celebrity news website TMZ in which

a man reported to be the NBA owner tells a woman not to post photographs of herself with black people online and not to bring African Americans to Clippers games. The taped remarks rocked the National Basketball Association (NBA), where most of the players are black, and left its officials scrambling to address the scandal that has threatened to overshadow the playoffs. Ahead of the game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Clippers players gathered at center court, dropped sweat jackets with the team's name around the tip off circle and then came